'Once bitten, twice shy..' Jonny Bairstow stays inside the crease to leave Australia players in splits - WATCH

Stumping dismissal in the Lord's Test is certainly playing on Jonny Bairstow's mind. On the flip side, he was also taunting Australia with his actions on Day 1 of Headingley Test.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2023 13:55 IST
Ashes, Ashes 2023
Image Source : GETTY Jonny Bairstow was extra careful in terms of staying inside the crease on Day 1 of Headingley Test

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second innings of Lord's Test is still the talking point in the ongoing Ashes. No wonder, England are still not happy about it and Bairstow himself has still not got over the incident. On the other hand, Australia captain Pat Cummins, in the lead up to third Test, clearly stated that they would do it again as the dismissal is well under the laws and there is no question of spirit of cricket.

Meanwhile, Australia cricketers were left in splits after Bairstow was deliberately being extra careful in terms of staying inside the crease during the closing stages of Day 1 in third Test at Headingley. He came out bat with around 30 minutes left for the end of day's play and faced 19 balls. Interestingly, for the entire duration, Bairstow was staying in his crease and not walking down the ground soon after the ball was bowled.

Looking at his actions, Australia's close-in fielders Steve Smith, Alex Carey and others were seen having a laugh over his actions as well. The video of the same has gone viral on social media and netizens are also having fun.

Here's the video:

India Tv - Ashes, Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS

Image Source : APBairstow and Root remained unbeaten on 1 and 19 runs at stumps on Day 1.
As far as the match is concerned, Bairstow remained unbeaten on 1 off 19 deliveries as England ended Day 1 at 68/3 in response to Australia's 263 in the first innings. Joe Root is also not out on 19 runs and will be key for the home side on the third day. As for Australia, Mitchell Marsh was the star for them scoring a stunning century playing his first Test since 2019. 

He smashed 118 runs off as many deliveries with 17 fours and four sixes to his name but his dismissal just before Tea triggered a collapse. Australia were well placed at 240/4 at one stage but lost their remaining wickets for just 23 runs courtesy of a brilliant spell of bowling from Mark Wood who was also making a comeback. Wood picked up a five-wicket haul to end with the figures of 5/34.

