NZ vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play for World Cup 2023 match?

New Zealand, who started the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a bang, with four wins in a row, have suffered a slight stutter in their high-flying campaign with two consecutive losses. Although both games got close and the Kiwis fell short marginally against both India and Australia, they need to get back to the winning ways with the race for the top four spots hotting up. And, the schedule isn't lenient on the Black Caps as they face the third side in the top four in South Africa for a third game on the trot in Pune on Wednesday, November 1.

South Africa have probably been the team to beat apart from India and a thrilling run-chase against Pakistan in the last game must have given the confidence to do it a bit more and ready themselves for the knockouts. The Proteas have been exceptional while batting first and New Zealand will be aware of the fact given South Africa stuttered only in the two games they batted second. It promises to be a cracker given how the two title contenders have played so far and they will be keen on toppling the other as there is a chance of a repeat of this clash in the knockouts.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Pitch Report

The surface at the MCA Stadium is generally a good one for batting and that shows in how the previous seven ODIs before the World Cup have panned out at the venue. Five 300-plus totals in seven games and twice being chased down. In the tournament so far, however, the teams batting first haven't been able to put a decent score on the board as both Bangladesh (against India) and Sri Lanka (against Afghanistan) fell well short of a par score and hence lost. However, things might be different on Wednesday.

New Zealand are coming off a failed chase and the Proteas have not been good chasers and hence, either team might want to bat first after winning the toss and want to bat the opposition out of the game. The pitch will remain good throughout the 100 overs and if the team batting first bats sensibly they might get to a 310-325 score. The breeze has gotten a little colder and hence it is likely to assist the bowlers under the lights. New Zealand might see regular skipper Kane Williamson back at the helm while South Africa are likely to bring back Kagiso Rabada in as it promises to be a cracker.

