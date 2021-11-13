NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup Final Match: New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head record, quick T20I stats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of New Zealand Cricket

The thrilling nail-biting semifinals of T20 World Cup 2021 have given us the two finalists- New Zealand and Australia, both of whom would be eyeing their maiden T20 WC title. While Australia would be smelling the air of the T20 WC finals twice now, for Kane Williamson's led side, it is their first experience.

As the two sides gear up for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, we look at the head to head and T20I statistics between New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand vs Australia T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 14

New Zealand won 4

Australia won 9

Tied 1

T20 World Cup Head to head

Total matches 1

New Zealand won 1

Australia won 0

Tied 0

Most runs/ Top run-getters

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Runs

Martin Guptill 12/435

Brendon McCullum 5/228

Devon Conway 5/192

Australia

Player name Innings/ Runs

Aaron Finch 7/251

Glenn Maxwell 9/206

David Warner 7/158

Highest run-scorers

New Zealand

Player name Score

Brendon McCullum 116*

Martin Guptill 105

Devon Conway 99*

Australia

Player name Score

Ricky Ponting 98*

Andrew Symonds 85*

Aaron Finch 79*

Most sixes

New Zealand

Player name Number of sixes

Martin Guptill 29

Brendon McCullum 12

Colin Munro 8

Australia

Player name Number of sixes

Aaron Finch 11

Glenn Maxwell 10

Cameron White 7

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers

New Zealand

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Ish Sodhi 9/16

Trent Boult 8/10

Mitchell Santner 7/9

Australia

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Ashton Agar 9/13

Kane Richardson 8/11

Andrew Tye 3/8

Most hundreds

New Zealand

Player name Number of hundreds

Brendon McCullum 1

Martin Guptill 1

Australia (No centuries)

Most fifties

New Zealand

Player name Number of fifties

Martin Guptill 3

Brendon McCullum 2

Scott Styris 1

Australia

Player name Number of fifties

D'Arcy Short 2

Aaron Finch 2

Ricky Ponting 1