NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup Final Match: New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head record, quick T20I stats

The thrilling nail-biting semifinals of T20 World Cup 2021 have given us the two finalists- New Zealand and Australia, both of whom would be eyeing their maiden T20 WC title. While Australia would be smelling the air of the T20 WC finals twice now, for Kane Williamson's led side, it is their first experience.
As the two sides gear up for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, we look at the head to head and T20I statistics between New Zealand and Australia.
New Zealand vs Australia T20I statistics
Head to head
Total matches 14
New Zealand won 4
Australia won 9
Tied 1
T20 World Cup Head to head
Total matches 1
New Zealand won 1
Australia won 0
Tied 0
Most runs/ Top run-getters
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Runs
Martin Guptill 12/435
Brendon McCullum 5/228
Devon Conway 5/192
Australia
Player name Innings/ Runs
Aaron Finch 7/251
Glenn Maxwell 9/206
David Warner 7/158
Highest run-scorers
New Zealand
Player name Score
Brendon McCullum 116*
Martin Guptill 105
Devon Conway 99*
Australia
Player name Score
Ricky Ponting 98*
Andrew Symonds 85*
Aaron Finch 79*
Most sixes
New Zealand
Player name Number of sixes
Martin Guptill 29
Brendon McCullum 12
Colin Munro 8
Australia
Player name Number of sixes
Aaron Finch 11
Glenn Maxwell 10
Cameron White 7
Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers
New Zealand
Player name Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi 9/16
Trent Boult 8/10
Mitchell Santner 7/9
Australia
Player name Innings/ Wickets
Ashton Agar 9/13
Kane Richardson 8/11
Andrew Tye 3/8
Most hundreds
New Zealand
Player name Number of hundreds
Brendon McCullum 1
Martin Guptill 1
Australia (No centuries)
Most fifties
New Zealand
Player name Number of fifties
Martin Guptill 3
Brendon McCullum 2
Scott Styris 1
Australia
Player name Number of fifties
D'Arcy Short 2
Aaron Finch 2
Ricky Ponting 1