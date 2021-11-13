Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup Final Match: New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head record, quick T20I stats

Both New Zealand vs Australia have a personal history in the tournament and we will take a quick look at quick T20I stats from their previous encounters.

New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2021 15:26 IST
File image of New Zealand Cricket
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of New Zealand Cricket

The thrilling nail-biting semifinals of T20 World Cup 2021 have given us the two finalists- New Zealand and Australia, both of whom would be eyeing their maiden T20 WC title. While Australia would be smelling the air of the T20 WC finals twice now, for Kane Williamson's led side, it is their first experience. 

As the two sides gear up for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, we look at the head to head and T20I statistics between New Zealand and Australia. 

New Zealand vs Australia T20I statistics 

Head to head 

Total matches           14    

New Zealand won      4
Australia won             9
Tied                             1

T20 World Cup Head to head 

Total matches            1    
New Zealand won      1
Australia won             0
Tied                             0

Most runs/ Top run-getters 

New Zealand
Player name               Innings/ Runs
Martin Guptill                    12/435
Brendon McCullum           5/228
Devon Conway                  5/192

Australia
Player name              Innings/ Runs
Aaron Finch                      7/251
Glenn Maxwell                  9/206
David Warner                    7/158

Highest run-scorers

New Zealand
Player name                     Score
Brendon McCullum           116*
Martin Guptill                     105
Devon Conway                   99*

Australia
Player name                  Score
Ricky Ponting                   98*
Andrew Symonds             85*
Aaron Finch                      79*

Most sixes 

New Zealand
Player name              Number of sixes
Martin Guptill                     29
Brendon McCullum            12
Colin Munro                        8

Australia
Player name               Number of sixes
Aaron Finch                        11
Glenn Maxwell                    10
Cameron White                   7

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers

New Zealand
Player name           Innings/ Wickets
Ish Sodhi                      9/16
Trent Boult                    8/10
Mitchell Santner            7/9

Australia
Player name            Innings/ Wickets
Ashton Agar                     9/13
Kane Richardson             8/11
Andrew Tye                      3/8

Most hundreds

New Zealand           
Player name                Number of hundreds
Brendon McCullum                1
Martin Guptill                         1

Australia                        (No centuries)

Most fifties

New Zealand
Player name               Number of fifties
Martin Guptill                            3
Brendon McCullum                   2
Scott Styris                               1

Australia
Player name              Number of fifties
D'Arcy Short                            2
Aaron Finch                             2
Ricky Ponting                          1  

