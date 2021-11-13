NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia's road to T20WC final - In Pictures

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Australian cricket team

From making it to the semifinal by the barest of margin to thrashing title contenders Pakistan in the semifinal, Australia's journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is no lesser than a roller coaster ride. With key players coming directly after playing IPL 2021 in UAE, Australia had a clear advantage ahead of the tournament. However, they were not termed as title favourites as Kangaroos were in the group of death alongside 2019 50-overs World Cup champion England, defending champions West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

After a swift start, Australia found themselves in a do-or-die situation where they had to win the last two games in the Super 12 stage by a big margin to seal the place in the semifinal. Aussies showed their never say die attitude and claimed big wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the semifinal, they were up against Pakistan who had thrashed every team in the Super 12 stage and had momentum by their side. The empathic win in the semifinal will have boosted Australia's confidence going the final.

Ahead of the summit clash, we look at Australia's journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia vs South Africa

In Australia's camping opener they faced South Africa, who gave them a tough fight with Australia winning the game by 5 wickets in the last over of the match. Pacer Josh Hazlewood's spell where he picked the wickets of in-form Quinton de Kock and van der Dussen turned the game in favour of Australia. Marcus Stoinis' cameo in the chase proved vital for Kangaroos in the end.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Aaron Finch

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Restricting Sri Lanka at a below-par total was the key for Australia in their second game. Adam Zampa did the trick for Australia in this game where he picked two wickets in his quota of four overs by giving away just 12 runs in it. During the chase, Warner's fifty followed by Marcus Stoinis' finishing touch sealed the game for Australia.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Aaron Finch

Australia vs England

In their third game of the tournament, Australia faced arch-rivals and title contenders England. The Three Lions' star pacer Chris Jordan was the hero of the match as he bowled a beautiful spell where he took three wickets in four over and gave just 17 runs. Jos Buttler then finished the game with his 71-run knock in just 32 balls. The silver lining for Australia in this game was Aaron Finch's comeback in form.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo from Australia vs England match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australia vs Bangladesh

In a do-or-die match against Bangladesh Adam Zampa's magical spell handed Australia 8 wickets win. The leg-spinner took a five-wicket haul. In the chase, Aaron Finch continued his form and chased down the below-par total in just 6.2 overs.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Australian cricket team

Australia vs West Indies

Josh Hazelwood's four-wicket haul followed by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's fifties helped Australia secure their fourth win of the tournament. Warner was named Man of the Match for his 89-run knock in just 59 balls. With two thumping wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, Australia's Net Run Rate was boosted which helped them seal a spot in the semifinal.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Aaron Finch

Australia vs Pakistan

Pakistan were on top of their game in the first 35 overs of the semifinal, just when they started smelling victory Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis kick-started carriage and snatch victories from the jaws of defeat. Wade smoked three back to back sixes against Shaheen Shah Afridi to seal their semifinal spot.