'Not co-relating with what happened with men's team': Smriti Mandhana after guiding RCB to WPL final

Image Source : WPL Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry against Mumbai Indians in the WPL eliminator clash on March 15, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed into the Women's Premier League 2024 final with a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator clash on Friday. Ellyse Perry's all-round heroics inspired RCB to defend 135 runs against defending champions and to enter their maiden WPL final.

After failing to reach playoffs last season, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have been impressive in 2024 with four wins in eight league stage games. Bangalore recorded two wins in their last two games against Mumbai to further boost their standings going into the final.

This will be the first-ever final for the RCB women's team in two editions of the WPL and the fourth overall for the franchise. Virat Kohli-starred RCB are among the three franchises to never get their hands on the Indian Premier League trophy since its inception in 2008 having lost three times in the final (2009, 2011 and 2016).

After guiding her team to the final on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Smriti said that the 2024 season was important for the women's team to connect with the entire franchise. She also added that they are not co-relating with the men's team's lack of success in IPL.

"Firstly, I think this year was really important for us to connect to the whole franchise with what's happened with the men, sometimes it puts pressure," Smriti Mandhana. "So we were just thinking that we are two seasons into it, so let's not put too much stress. So not really co-relating with what happened with the men's team.

Smriti also revealed the dressing room environment and how her teammates are enjoying the success ahead of the showdown against Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

"Last year wasn't the greatest campaign for RCB. (But) the conversation in the last 25 days has always been around we are enjoying each other's company, are really focussed on the process, training well. So doesn't change anything. We are not changing anything overnight because it is a final," Smriti added.