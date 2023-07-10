No silly pre-game b******t: Ex-England batter lauds 'different' Ben Stokes and Co, makes massive statement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England came back after two successive losses to win the third Test at Headingley

Not quite in the Bazball way, but the England cricket team did come to the party after suffering two consecutive losses in the ongoing Ashes series to stay alive. England managed to overcome a strong Australian side as the two players, who came into the side for the third Test at Headingley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood had a major impact with both bat and ball.

In seaming conditions, Woakes got the ball to talk while Wood's raw pace probably was the difference between the two sides as the batting was initially difficult on a greenish surface of Leeds. England did concede a lead of 26 runs in the first innings but a collective bowling effort in the second innings meant that they just had to chase 251 runs.

Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc in particular did make life a little difficult for English batters with regular wickets but Harry Brook and Woakes and Wood made sure that England weren't repeating the Lord's mistake. While the change in personnel made a huge impact for England, former cricketer Kevin P{ietersen reckoned that the hosts just looked different.

Taking to Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "It was a different England at Headingley. No silly pre game BS chat! They were smart, clinical & ruthless! I loved England’s performance.

"A different England & the right England! BRILLIANT! Same this week please. No rubbish chat, keep all in your dressing room and be clinical in Manchester," he further said.

England have put themselves in a must-win situation and hence they can't help but have to be at it as even a draw would mean that the urn will remain with Australia as they won the last time at home. England have to win the remaining two Test matches as well and since there is a 9-day break, both teams will be fresh for the encounters at Manchester and the Oval.

