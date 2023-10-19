'No major damage' - Rohit Sharma provides positive update on Hardik Pandya's injury after India's win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya vs Bangladesh during World Cup 2023 game on Oct 19, 2023

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in their fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 19. Virat Kohli stole the show again by smashing an unbeaten century at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

It was another impressive all-round performance from team India but there was one big concern when Hardik Pandya walked off the pitch due to an injury. Hardik left the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initially confirmed Hardik's ankle injury and added that the player was taken for scans.

Rohit Sharma further provided an update on Hardik's injury after India's impressive win. Rohit revealed that the all-rounder is facing no major damage and the management will assess it every day.

"Hardik pulled up a bit sore," Rohit said during the post-match presentation. "There is no major damage, that is good for us. But obviously with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required. Every game is a big game. All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers. It is special for us. The crowd has not disappointed us and I am pretty sure it is going to get bigger and louder moving forward."

Hardik was spotted walking without any troubles on the sidelines after the game. India are facing New Zealand in their next game on Sunday and the management might rest Hardik to keep him fit for the remainder of the tournament.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

