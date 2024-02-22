No IPL 2024 matches in Delhi? DC to play two home games in Visakhapatnam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule for the first 21 matches has been announced with the tournament set to start at March 22. The schedule till April 7 has been unveiled as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the competition in Chennai. However, one thing that attracted the attention of the fans was no matches scheduled in Delhi during this period.

Delhi Capitals will play their two home games in Visakhapatnam and not at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The venue is set to host as many as 11 matches in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) from March 5 to March 17 including the final. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has informed the IPL governing council that it might not get much time to prepare to host matches soon after the WPL.

It remains to be seen now if Delhi will host any matches in the second phase schedule which is likely to come only after the election commission announces the polling dates next month. As for the schedule that has been released right now, DC will face CSK and KKR in Vizag on March 31 and April 3 respectively while rest of their three matches are against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Apart from DC, GT and RCB will also play five matches until April 7 while KKR is playing the least - three matches. The remaining teams are scheduled to play four matches each during this period.

Delhi Capitals schedule till April 7

DC vs PBKS on March 23 in Mohali

DC vs RR on March 28 in Jaipur

DC vs CSK on March 31 in Vizag

DC vs KKR on April 3 in Vizag

DC vs MI on April 7 in Mumbai