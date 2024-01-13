New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch report: How will surface at Seddon Park in Hamilton play in 2nd T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand team

The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14 (Sunday). The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 after playing superbly in the first game at the Eden Park in Auckland. They posted mammoth total of 226 runs on the board and then restricted Pakistan to just 180 runs to pocket the encounter by 46 runs. Kane Williamson smashed a fifty on his comeback while Daryl Mitchell showed off his hitting abilities as well scoring 61 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's tough tour to Trans-Tasman nations continued and Shaheen Afridi's captaincy stint didn't start on a good note. However, Babar Azam scoring a half-century at a strike-rate of over 160 batting at number three must have come as a relief for them. Moreover, Saim Ayub's aggressive intent was also another positive for the visitors. They will be itching to level the series in Hamilton. Let us know more about the pitch at the Seddon Park.

Seddon Park, Hamilton Pitch Report

The surface at the Seddon Park in Hamilton is generally known to be good for batting and once again, a similar pitch is expected to be on offer for the second T20I. Average first innings score here in 17 matches is 168 runs but the safe score here could be around 180-190 and the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first again.

Seddon Park, Hamilton - T20 Numbers game

Matches Played - 17

Matches won batting first - 8

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average 1st innings score - 168

Highest total recorded - 212/4 by NZ vs IND

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner