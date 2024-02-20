New Zealand vs Australia Live telecast: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS T20 series on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series starting February 21 in Wellington

New Zealand will take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series in the capital Wellington on Wednesday, February 21. New Zealand will be without a few of their key players including Daryl Mitchell, pacer Matt Henry and skipper Kane Williamson. However, with the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman in the side, the hosts have some powerful batters in the line-up and will hope that they can contain the strong Australia outfit, which is coming off a 2-1 series win against the West Indies at home.

Mitchell March will continue to lead the sides with the whole of the first-choice bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood back. The visitors have to figure out their first XI with the likes of Jason Behrendorff and Spencer Johnson putting their hand up and where does Steve Smith fit in all this? Both teams have a few questions to find answers and will hope that they do during the course of these three matches, which is their final series before the T20 World Cup.

Schedule

February 21: 1st T20I - Sky Stadium, Wellington (12:40 PM IST)

February 23: 2nd T20I - Eden Park, Auckland (11:40 AM IST)

February 25: 3rd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland (6:30 AM IST)

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 series live on TV and OTT in India?

The New Zealand-Australia series will kick off at 11:40 AM IST on Wednesday, February 21. Unfortunately, the NZ vs AUS T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Tim Southee (first game only), Adam Milne, Trent Boult (2nd and 3rd T20Is)

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa