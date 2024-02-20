New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I: Sky Stadium, Wellington Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sky Stadium in Wellington.

A riveting T20I series is on the horizon as New Zealand are all geared up to take on Australia in the curtain raiser of a five-match contest starting Wednesday (February 21). The opening encounter will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington and will present the opportunity for both teams to have an early upper hand.

While the Kiwis are coming into the contest on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Pakistan on home soil, Australia are no less buoyant as they just beat West Indies on their home turf in a three-match T20I bilateral contest 2-1. The marquee series holds prime significance for both teams as it presents them with their last opportunity to get their combination in order in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in June in the USA and the Caribbean.

Sky Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the first T20I is set to provide a run-fest. Bowlers are going to have a hard time containing the batters. The wicket offers true bounce which makes shot-making fairly easier for the batters and they can swing through the line. The ground dimensions are on the shorter side and hence it will keep the power hitters from both sides in play.

Sky Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 21

Matches won batting first: 10

Matches won bowling first: 11

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 125

Highest total scored: 219/6 by New Zealand vs India

Highest score chased: 163/6 by New Zealand vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 73 all out by AUS-W vs NZ-W

Lowest total defended: 128/9 by ENG-W vs NZ-W

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult