Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. New Zealand suffer Kyle Jamieson blow as pacer ruled out of action for a year due to stress fracture

New Zealand suffer Kyle Jamieson blow as pacer ruled out of action for a year due to stress fracture

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has suffered a third injury blow, his third in less than two years as he is ruled for at least a year. Jamieson, who played the first Test against South Africa, missed the series decider in Hamilton and the scans revealed a stress fracture.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2024 13:45 IST
Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of action for a year due
Image Source : AP Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of action for a year due to stress fracture

Kyle Jamieson's injury-prone career got its biggest jolt, not for the first time, as the New Zealand pacer has been ruled out for a year from competitive cricket. Jamieson, who didn't play the second Test against South Africa after featuring in the series opener, underwent scans which have revealed a stress fracture. The pacer has suffered a new injury at the same spot on which he got operated last year and hence has been ruled out till the start of the next New Zealand summer.

"The nature of the injury means he won’t undergo further surgery but will require a period of rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal," NZC said in a statement. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the team management and the players felt really bad for Jamieson. Jamieson himself said that he is more worried about the mental side of things rather than the physical recovery given 10-11 months just in recovery won't be easy mentally.

"I've got a bit of a roadmap as to how to manage it," he said in the NZC release. "I know some of the hurdles I'll have to overcome, probably more mentally and emotionally, the physical side is the easy part. You just rest and build back up. It's almost autopilot in a way.

"It's more the mental hurdles, months on end, you are halfway through and a fair bit of time has gone and there's still a fair chunk of time away. It's tough because you don't want to go through it again. You hope that each time is the last time but I'm also 6'8'' and trying to bowl fast, so know it's definitely part of the journey," Jamison added.

Related Stories
ILT20 2024 Final Live telecast: When and where to watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals on streaming?

ILT20 2024 Final Live telecast: When and where to watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals on streaming?

Why Indian players are wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England?

Why Indian players are wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England?

India TV Sports Wrap on February 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on February 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

In Jamieson's absence, William O'Rourke, who was the player of the match on debut in Hamilton in the second Test against South Africa, is likely to take the fourth pacer's spot unless Trent Boult returns to the Test squad.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement