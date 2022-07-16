Navdeep Saini to play eight county games, only second player after this Indian legend to play for Kent

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saini to play eight games for Kent

Navdeep Saini to play eight games for Kent, only the second player after this Indian legend to play for this fabled club

Once hailed as an express pacer in the making, Delhi-based Navdeep Saini has lately gone off the steam and does not find himself anywhere closer to the Indian cap at the moment. But in a recent turn of events, Saini has been picked up by English County side Kent and will be playing eight games for them as confirmed by the club.

Navdeep Saini was once spoken very highly about as people thought that he will go on and achieve some great heights for himself and his country, but with passing time, Saini kept on struggling on the international stage and now he finds himself on the sidelines of the Indian team. Navdeep had accompanied the Indian team as a net bowler ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham, but he failed to make the cut and secure his place in the final eleven. Kent has now confirmed that Saini will be a part of their plans in the ongoing championship as they just await his visa and regulatory approval.

The 29-year-old pacer made his India debut in 2019 and has played all formats of the game on the national side. The reputed county side lavished praises on the Indian pacer on their website and expressed how much they are expecting from this association.

"Kent Cricket is extremely delighted to announce the signing of India international fast bowler Navdeep Saini for up to three County Championship and five Royal London Cup matches, subject to visa and regulatory approval", wrote Kent on their website. The Indian veteran has taken 148 first-class wickets in 80 games and with a career bowling economy of 2.92.

Saini too looked enthusiastic and expressed his desire to give it all out while playing for the county side. To Saini's delight, he has been assigned shirt number 96 and will follow in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian Test cricketer to play for the county.