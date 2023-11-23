'NASA prepares Ronaldo's diet' - Ramiz Raja gets trolled for bizzare remarks during World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ramiz Raza with Babar Azam during World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan endured a poor World Cup 2023 campaign in India where they failed to qualify for the semifinal. Babar Azam-led side performed poorly despite winning the opening two games and taking the lead in the points table in the mega event in India.

With four wins in nine games, Pakistan finished the tournament in fifth place and attracted unwanted criticism from the cricket fraternity. Pakistan's former players slammed Babar and his team's approach in the crucial games with many giving bizarre statements over India's performance as well.

The former World Cup winner and PCB chairman Ramiz Raza is also trending on social media for his remarks on the famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Raza claimed that NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the USA's space agency, set up the footballer's diet plan while speaking on a Pakistani television show.

"Take an example of football. Nasa scientists set a diet plan for Cristiano Ronaldo," Ramiz Raja said during a sports show on SUNO news.

Raza's bizarre remarks have drawn a hilarious reaction from the fans who are questioning his intentions to make such comments. Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza also faced a backlash for his foolish comments on India's impressive performance in the tournament. Raza accused India of using two different balls to manipulate DRS calls to which he got slammed by cricket fans and former stars Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik.

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible? The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza was quoted as saying on ABN.

