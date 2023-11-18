IND vs AUS: Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch in focus; curator reveals defendable target ahead of World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

IND vs AUS: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is all set to host the showdown clash between India and Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023. The world's largest cricket stadium will witness two great rivals lock horns with each other as they fight for the ultimate glory in cricket on November 19, Sunday. However, the pitch at the venue is in focus as the two gear up for the clash.

The Indian coaching staff and captain Rohit Sharma took a look at the surface of the venue. As per ESPNCricinfo, the curator was rolling the pitch on the right of the dead centre one. A little earlier, they were preparing the track next to that one which led to doubts over whether there is a change in pitch.

ICC pitch consultant to join pitch preparations

Notably, the ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson was not seen during pitch preparation two days before the contest, which raised concerns about whether he had flown back to his home or not. However, an ICC source revealed that Atkinson has not gone home. "Andy hasn't gone back home. He has come with the ICC delegation today afternoon and hence didn't come to the ground. He will be available tomorrow to check on the preparation of the track," an ICC source told news agency PTI.

Pitch curator reveals a defendable score

Which pitch will be used for the final between India and Australia is still not confirmed but a state association curator revealed what sort of target can be defended on a black soil strip at the venue. "If a heavy roller is being used on a black soil strip then the idea is to create a slow batting track where you can get a big score but you possibly can't consistently hit through the line. 315 could be a defendable score as batting second will be difficult," the curator said.

The Indian players trained in the optional training session. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna had practice sessions.

