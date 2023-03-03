Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about DY Patil Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MI vs GG Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first game of the Women's Premier League on March 4, Saturday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report - MI vs GG

The average 1st innings total in women's T20 match at this venue is 179. It increases to 180 in the 2nd innings. The deck at DY Patil Stadium is generally great for batters. The wicket is favourable to the bowlers bowling slower deliveries. In the opening match of WPL, it is expected to be the case.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 2 T20 matches played at this venue, no match has been won by the team batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 2 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Dy Patil Stadium - The Numbers Game (Women's T20s)

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 179

Average 2nd Innings scores: 180

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 187/1 (20 overs) by AUSW vs INDW

The highest score chased: 173/1 (18.1 overs) by AUSW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Gujarat Giants squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma

