Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

The 13th match of IPL 2021 between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

While Delhi come into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponents like DC may not offer. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has got starts and he would be keen to convert it into a big one and so would be Quinton de Kock.

We have also picked the Dream11 of the DC vs MI match and the captaincy has been handed to DC's dependable fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The vice-captain of the DC vs MI Dream 11 team will be Suryakumar Yadav. Let's take a look at the remaining of the teams.

Batsman: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith and Suryakumar Yadav

In the batting order of the DC vs MI Dream11 team, we have picked Steve Smith with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to spew their fire on the Chennai pitch. And given the slow nature of the pitch, Steve Smith can prove to be very effective. This is the reason why we have chosen this Australian player above these in-form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant

As the wicket-keeper of the DC vs MI Dream11 team, we have selected Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant. Both these players are excellent behind the wicket, while the recent past has seen them score runs at will. While de Kock gives an aggressive start to the team while opening for Mumbai, Rishabh Pant has the ability to handle the team by coming in the middle order and firing at the death.

All-rounder: Kieron Pollard and Marcus Stoinis

As the all-rounder for the DC vs MI Dream11 team, we have picked Kieron Pollard and Marcus Stoinis. Both these players made it clear in their previous matches why they have been able to place above players like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Chris Woakes in this Dream 11 team. While Pollard had hit a couple of sixes while playing match-winning innings in the final overs, Stoinis had runner-up with a strike of 200 against the Punjab Kings. Both these players are also capable of taking wickets with the ball.

Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar

In the bowling attack of the DC vs MI Dream11 team, we have given place to two spinners and two fast bowlers. Among spinners, we have picked Rahul Chahar along with R Ashwin. Both these players are adept at taking wickets in this short format of cricket while Ashwin had enjoyed success in the past against the rivals. At the same time, among fast bowlers, we have given place to Kagiso Rabada along with Trent Boult. Both these players are well aware of stopping runs as well as taking wickets.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Kirron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar