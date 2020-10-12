Mumbai Indians achieve unique IPL feat: Over 50 per cent success against all teams

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians

After their win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night, Mumbai Indians (MI) have become the only team in Indian Premier League (IPL) to have over 50 per cent success rate against all eight competing teams.

Before Sunday's match, both teams had won 12 times against each other over the last 12 seasons. MI's success rate against DC is 52 per cent, versus Chennai Super Kings 58 per cent, against Royal Challengers Bangalore 64.3 per cent, versus SunRisers Hyderabad 53.3 per cent, against Kings XI Punjab 56 per cent, vs Rajasthan Royals 52 cent and against Kolkata Knight Riders it is 80 per cent.

Abandoned games or games with no result have not been considered while evaluating the percentages.

The Mumbai-based franchise, led by Rohit Sharma, have won the IPL title most number of times, four. They are also the defending champions, having won it last year, beating Chennai Super Kings. At the halfway stage this season, although Mumbai and Delhi have equal number of points, 10, at the top of the table, Sharma's team is ahead only on net run rate.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

