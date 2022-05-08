Mother's Day 2022: Twitter gets flooded with unique wishes from Indian cricketers to players of IPL teams

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sachin Tendulkar posted his mother's picture on Twitter with a sweet message

Sunday marked a celebration of motherhood across the country. On this day, people were busy giving warm regards to their mothers and making them feel special for all the love and support.

While Twitter got flooded with pictures and special wishes by everyone, the members of cricket fraternity too expressed their feelings through beautiful tweets.

From cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to different IPL franchises, everyone showered their love through unique posts.

"We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," wrote Master Blaster.

"A lot of love and happiness to all mother's. Your strength is unmatched and here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day," said Kohli.

Kohli and Tendulkar both are currently in bio-bubble due to ongoing 15th edition of IPL.

Cheteshwar Pujara who recently hit fourth sucessive century fo Sussex, posted a collage with a message.

Sunriser Hyderabad's star all-rounder Washington Sundar called his mother his love in a sweet post.

Yuvraj Singh had a wonderful take on Mother's day and shared his views through a video.

Lucknow Super Giants did a sweet gesture in their Saturday's match by putting their mother's names on the jerseys.

Delhi Capitals put a video of players expressing their love

The other teams too had several ways to wish

