IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav targets another milestone, on cusp of another 'Special 100' club

India’s Suryakumar Yadav will look to continue his impressive run-in to 2023 as the Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series level at 1-1, a win for either side will see them clinch the series while there are individual records on agenda.

Surya eyes ‘Special 100’ club

Going into the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav has 94 international T20 sixes and will eye a unique record. If the Indian middle-order batter manages to score 6 sixes on Wednesday, he will become just the third Indian player to bring a century of T20I sixes after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The current India skipper, Rohit, not part of the T20I roster has 182 sixes which is the most by any player in the world in the format. Rohit has accumulated a tally of sixes in 148 matches for India and was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Rohit also holds the record for most T20I hundreds to his name while he now remains out of favour in the format.

Most T20I Sixes for India

Rohit Sharma – 182

Virat Kohli – 117

KL Rahul – 99

Suryakumar Yadav – 94

Yuvraj Singh - 74

Who else is on the list?

Rohit is followed by Virat Kohli on the list with 117 sixes to his name in the shortest version of the white-ball format, which he has amassed in 115 matches for the nation. Interestingly Virat holds the record for the second-most fours in the T20I format at the international level after Ireland’s Paul Stirling (360) with 356.

Currently, Sky is fourth on the list and if he is to score 6 sixes on Wednesday he will also go past KL Rahul, who currently resides in third place with 99 sixes to his name. Rahul’s 99 sixes have come in 72 matches for the nation and has been an important member of the Indian team in recent times.

Series decider in Ahmedabad

Both India and New Zealand will enter the Narendra Modi Stadium with an intention to win the three-match T20I series. As things stand, the Kiwis won the first T20I in Ranchi and dominated India as they ran out winners by 21 runs. India won the second T20I in Lucknow which went down in the record books for one of the worst pitches in India. Asked to chase 100, the Men in Blue needed the final over to win the match and level the series at 1-1.

