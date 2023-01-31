IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav differs on Hardik Pandya's Ekana Pitch comment, says we had chat on it

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: The pitch for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I has been under some controversy now. The venue witnessed a low-scoring affair as the surface excessively helped the spin bowlers, making it very difficult to score on. New Zealand mustered only 99 runs, while India also toiled hard for a win on the penultimate ball of the innings. After the match, Pandya termed the pitch as a shocker, subsequently which the curator was sacked. Now India's T20I vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on the pitch controversy.

Suryakumar Yadav, who hit the final four in the match to take India home by 6 wickets in a tense chase, has differed from what Pandya said after the match. "To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line, the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier," Hardik had said after the six-wicket win in Lucknow.

'Fine with whatever surfaces we get': Yadav

On the eve of the 3rd and the series decider T20I between India and New Zealand, Yadav stated that they are fine with whatever pitch they get. He also revealed that he had a chat about the pitch with Pandya. "We (Hardik and I) had a chat later on, and it was like, whatever we got in future we will go with it. It's completely fine," Surya said on the eve of the series decider.

"It doesn't matter what soil you play on. These are the things which aren't in your control. We did what we had in our control, we had to adapt, apply on that ground and move on with the situation. But it was an exciting game. Any game, ODI or T20I, low or high scoring, if there's competition in the game, wickets, I don't think, matter a lot. You go out there, have a challenge, accept it and move on," Surya added.

He also revealed the on-ground action of the two players as the chase heated up. "Actually, we have been batting together for a very long time now.

We had some good partnerships in the past. "At that time, it was very important for us to have good communication and have a nice atmosphere as we knew that it was a little tense in the last over. "We were just having a laugh, backing each other and telling each other whoever got an opportunity let's try and finish the game," he said about their strategy.

Yadav also spoke about the Ahmedabad venue, where he made his international debut in 2021. "I told my manager also 'I'm back where it all began'.

Even I took the steps slowly thinking of 2021 and how I came here. "I've very good memories, but it will be completely different now.

I'm very excited. Beautiful stadium, amazing crowd, looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow," he signed off.

