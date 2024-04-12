Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after RCB's loss to MI | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a sight to behold. The Mumbai Indians pacer was a standalone star for the hosts with the ball in an innings where 196 were scored by the Bengaluru batters at the Wankhede Stadium.

The pace maestro got a five-wicket haul in the first innings and played a crucial role in restricting the RCB line-up to below a hundred on what looked like a brilliant batting surface. He got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak and was on a hat-trick twice during his spectacular figures of 21/5.

After MI comfortably sealed the game by chasing down 197 inside 16 overs, the two teams met each other for traditional handshakes. During the handshakes, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj met his MI counterpart Jasprit Bumrah and bowed down to his Indian teammate.

Bumrah struck in the first over with the wicket of Virat, getting him for the fifth time in IPL. He brought up his death overs best and took four more, coming on a hat-trick twice but missing it both times.

RCB managed to score 196 with half-centuries from Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar. Virat suffered a rare early departure, going back for three. The other batters finally stood up but it was not enough in front of MI on the batting paradise of Wankhede.

Ishan Kishan hit a blazing half-century to provide the hosts with a fiery start. He brought up his half-ton inside the powerplay and scored 69 from 34 balls. Rohit Sharma also contributed well with a score of 38 from 24 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav went berserk in the middle stages. He smashed 52 from 19 balls after bringing up his fifty in 17 balls. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma also had their share of time to amass some quick runs to rake MI home in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.