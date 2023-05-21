MI vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MI vs SRH Pitch Report IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash against already-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, May 21. Five-time champions require a win and need Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lose their last game against Gujarat Titans in the evening to clinch a remaining playoff sport. Mumbai need to win the game by more than 80 runs if they bat first against Hyderabad and hope RCB lose their game or win by 10 runs or below.

On the other hand, SRH remain at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in 13 games in IPL 2023. Aiden Markram-led side suffered a big eight-wicket defeat against RCB in their last game while defending 186 runs. SRH will try to target a consolation win in their last game and finish an unforgettable season on a high note. SRH lost the first reverse fixture against Mumbai at home by 14 runs and have managed to win just two times against MI in 6 matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Pitch Report: MI vs SRH

The pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium totally favors big hitters in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 170 in 108 IPL matches so far. Among all venues in IPL 2023, Mumbai has the highest first innings average of 200-plus. Teams have recorded six 200-plus totals in the last eight innings here, so, fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Sunday. Mumbai Indians have won four of their six matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023 while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just two of their 11 games at this venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Very unlikely. Teams batting second have recorded 58 wins from 108 IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium. In IPL 2023, teams chasing have recorded wins in four out of six matches with Mumbai recording three of their four wins while chasing here. But it's an afternoon game on Sunday, so, teams will not be much bothered if they lose a toss.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 185

Average 2nd Innings scores: 174

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs SA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ov) by WI-W vs NZ-W

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas

