Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Mohit Sharma's father no more, DC players wear black armband to pay respect

IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Mohit Sharma's father no more, DC players wear black armband to pay respect

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for home following the death of his father ahead of his side's Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: November 05, 2020 21:01 IST
mohit sharma ishant sharma
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

File photo of Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma with teammate Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for home following the death of his father ahead of his side's Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit's father.

Related Stories

The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

He was India's one of the unlikely stars in the 2015 World Cup in Australia. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker