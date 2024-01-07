MI announce Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran as captain of SA20, ILT20 sides

Follow us on Image Source : MIPALTAN X Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will be leading MI's franchises in SA20 and ILT20

Mumbai Indians (MI) announced the captains of their affiliated franchises in SA20 and the UAE's International League T20. MI legend Kieron Pollard, who replaced Rashid Khan in the MI Cape Town side for just three matches will now be leading the side as the star Afghanistan spinner is set to miss the 2024 edition of the SA20. Since Pollard will be devoting his time in the SA20, Nicholas Pooran has been named the captain in the ILT20 for MI Emirates.

Announcing Pollard as captain, MI CT in a statement said, "Rashid Khan is unavailable currently, as he continues his recovery from injury. MI CT wish Rashid a quick recovery and look to have him back on the playing field soon." Rashid, who led the SA20 side last year has been out of action since the World Cup 2023 and missed the Big Bash League as well due to the injury. Rashid has been named in Afghanistan's squad for a three-match T20I series against India but is unlikely to participate as he continues to recover.

On the other hand, Pollard led the MI Emirates last year in the ILT20 and apart from the last few games, it is unlikely that he will be able to play in the tournament given he is now the captain in SA20. Pooran, who will be playing in the SA20 for the first three games for Durban's Super Giants will lead in the ILT20 after leading the MI New York side successfully to the title after Pollard was unavailable in the final.

MI Cape Town begin their SA20 2024 campaign against the Super Giants on January 11 while the MI Emirates will be up against Dubai Capitals in their first game on January 20.

MI Cape Town squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen

MI Emirates squad: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Corey Anderson, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan