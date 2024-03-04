Meg Lanning's fifty, spinners' show lead Delhi Capitals to top of points table, Gujarat Giants sink further

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi Capitals.

Meg Lanning's record-breaking outing and spinners show led Delhi Capitals to register a convincing win over Gujarat Giants in the 10th match of Women's Premier League 2024. A fifty from the skipper and three wickets from Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav helped the Capitals register a 25-run victory which takes them to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Giants have sunk down further.

Both the teams came into the contest after resting a few players. The Capitals were without Marizanne Kapp, their Player of the Match award winner in the previous two wins. Meanwhile, the Giants were without Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana, both of whom missed the game due to injuries.

However, the relatively weak link of Giants middle-order not boasting many power-hitters came to the fore once again. They have been underwhelming with the bat and it was the same case in the match against the Capitals. Laura Wolvaardt went out for a duck as Shikha Pandey bowled her. Beth Mooney was outdone soon by Jonassen and the Giants slipped further. Phoebe Litchfield and Veda Krishnamurthy could not make much of their starts and the only hope for them was when Ashleigh Gardner was batting in the middle. She made 40 from 31 balls but once Jonassen got her stumped out, all the Giants' hopes vanished. They are yet to open their account in the WPL 2024 with four losses.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have their third straight win of the season. Lanning led the team with a half-century before contributions from Alice Capsey, Sutherland and Pandey powered them to 163.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants' Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap