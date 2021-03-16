Mayank Agarwal trolled for mistakenly tagging Bangar in Bumrah-Sanjana congratulation tweet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganeshan during their marriage ceremony on Monday.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal is ideally not having the best time of his life given he is finding it hard to break into the Indian team's playing XI with his last match in the Indian jersey was against Australia at the Brisbane.

His batting recently came under the scanner after a string of inconsistent show with the bat Down Under and on Monday the experience Karnataka batsman became the butt of all jokes when he mistakenly tagged former Indian all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar in his congratulatory tweet to fellow cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganeshan on their marriage.

While the marriage was more of a hush-hush affair, it set the social media on fire as soon as Bumrah shared the wedding images.

Kohli was among the first to wish, followed by all former and current star cricketers including Agarwal. The 30-year-old batsman realised his mistake later and deleted the Tweet but not before fans on social media took a screenshot of the post and made it viral.

The tweet read: "Congratulations @jaspritbumrah93 @imSanjayBangar Wishing you guys lot of happiness and health together."