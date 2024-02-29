Matt Henry's inswinging seed knocks Usman Khawaja's middle stump back | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Usman Khawaja gets cleaned up by Matt Henry.

New Zealand's right-arm pacer is one of the most criminally underrated swing bowlers in world cricket. Henry, 32, is extremely versatile and has the ability to swing the ball both ways - a skill he exhibited on Thursday (February 29) at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Steaming into bowl the 41st over of Australia's innings, Henry bowled a full one outside off to lure Usman Khawaja into a drive but the southpaw showed restraint and held himself back. Sensing that the Aussie had the majority of his body weight on the back foot and was reluctant to come forward, the Kiwi pacer delivered an inswinger that tailed in late and found the gap between Khawaja's bat and pad.

Khawaja was late in measuring the deviation and went for a wild swing through the on-side. However, he never made contact with the ball as it rattled his middle stump.

Watch the video of Usman Khawaja's dismissal:



New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), William O'Rourke

Support Staff:

Gary Stead, Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen

Australia's playing XI:

Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

