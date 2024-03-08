Matt Henry ends Cameron Green's resistance with sharp inswinger | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matt Henry celebrates after dismissing Cameron Green.

New Zealand's strike bowler Matt Henry answered the calls for rescue after a disappointing batting performance by the hosts and delivered a bowling masterclass on day one of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

After being put into bat first by the Aussies, New Zealand put up a horror show with the bat in hand and got bundled out for just 162 runs in 45.2 overs.

Opener Tom Latham top-scored for the team with 38 runs as the other batters got out after getting their eyes in. Josh Hazlewood was the star of the show for Australia as the right-arm pacer bagged yet another five-for and finished with 5/31 in 13.2 overs.

The Blackcaps were under the pump after the end of their batting performance and needed someone to put their hands up in the bowling department.

Henry stepped up to the challenge and removed opener Usman Khawaja in the 14th over to bag his first wicket of the Test match. Khawaja's dismissal brought Cameron Green into the middle and Green alongside Marnus Labuschagne (45* off 80 balls) stitched a much-needed 49-run stand for the third wicket.

However, before the partnership could entirely steer Australia out of trouble, Henry struck again and sent Green packing at an individual score of 25 off 40 balls.

Henry produced a dream inswinger that penetrated the defense of Green and rattled his woodwork.

Henry didn't stop at Green. Five overs later, he netted another big fish in the form of Travis Head, who was looking dangerous and was threatening to take the game away from New Zealand.

New Zealand's playing XI:

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ben Sears

Australia's playing XI:

Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood