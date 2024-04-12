Friday, April 12, 2024
     
LSG vs DC: Mayank Yadav misses out for Lucknow; Jake Fraser-McGurk to debut for Delhi

LSG vs DC Playing XIs IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants will be seeking their fourth successive win when they host Delhi Capitals at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 19:14 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant against MI on April 7, 2024

KL Rahul won the crucial toss as Lucknow Super Giants elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. As expected Mayank Yadav misses out for LSG due to an injury he suffered in the last game and has been replaced by debutant pacer Arshad Khan.

For Delhi, the rising Australian big-hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk is set for his much-awaited IPL debut. West Indies star Shai Hope also returned to Delhi's playing eleven. Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar also came to the team after missing previous games due to injuries. 

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry.

More to follow...

