WATCH | Formula 1 star asks which team to follow in IPL; LSG, DC, PBKS response hilariously

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Nov 2024

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants became the latest Indian Premier League teams to seek the support of star Formula 1 racer Oscar Piastri. Both LSG and PBKS are also set to clash against each other in the 11th match of the IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Oscar Piastri, the young Australian racer for Formula 1 giants McLaren, surprisingly asked fans which team to support in IPL on Thursday. Delhi Capitals were first to respond to Oscar's X post and are now joined by Lucknow and Punjab to convince the driver to follow their teams.

Ahed of the IPL game on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants posted a video of their star Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis highlighting many reasons to seek the support of Piastri.

Stoinis pointed out the Australian players and coaches at LSG camp and also revealed that popular Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo also support the Lucknow-based team. Notably, Piastri and Ricciardo are the only Australian drivers racing in the Formula 1 2024 season.

Punjab Kings also replied to Oscar's post and shared a video of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis trying to convince the compatriot to join their fanbase.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who boasts famous Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in their ranks, hilariously replied to Oscar's post, saying, "Always on the look out for an Australian wearing an Orange cap."

Apart from IPL teams, India's motorsport racer Karun Chandhok advised Piastri to support Chennai Super Kings while Formula E race driver Jehan Daruvala replied 'Mumbai Indians'. Australia's cricket team captain Pat Cummins, who is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, and England's retired cricketers Stuart Broad and Kevin Pietersen have also replied to Oscar's post which has already garnered almost two million views on X.