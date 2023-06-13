LPL Auction 2023: Where to Watch in India, Player List and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lanka Premier League auction is set to take place on June 14

The fourth edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to have an IPL style auction on June 14. Some of the big names in T20 cricket are set to go under the hammer. From India, former cricketer Suresh Raina has also included his name in the player list that comprises 360 cricketers. A total of five teams will be bidding to have some of the best players in their squad for the upcoming edition.

The salary cap for the five teams has been restricted to $500,000 each. Meanwhile, few players have already been pre-selected and they include - Babar Azam, Matthew Wade, Matheesha Pathirana, David Miller and many more. Before the action on the bidding table begins, here we bring you all the details for the auction:

When in LPL auction 2023?

LPL Auction is set to take place on June 14 from 2:30 PM IST.

Who is the auctioneer?

Charu Sharma is the auctioneer in LPL 2023 auction.

How many Players will go under the hammer in LPL Auction?

As many as 360 players including Suresh Raina of India are set to go under the hammer in LPL Auction for 2023 season.

What is purse for each of the five teams in LPL Auction?

Each team will have the purse of US $500,000 in the LPL Auction.

Who are the pre-selected Players in each team?

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi, Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shakib Al Hasan

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman

Where to Watch LPL 2023 Auction?

Star Sports Network has the rights of LPL 2023 Auction in India. But they won't be broadcasting the event and the fans will be able to watch on Hotstar app and website. Also, the official Youtube channel of Sri Lanka Cricket is also set to live stream the event.

