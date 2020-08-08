Live Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Watch ENG vs PAK stream live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st Test: England pegged back Pakistan from a commanding position in the first test at Old Trafford on Friday and set up a thrilling finish. Pakistan leveraged an imposing first-innings lead of 107 when they bowled out England for 219 on the third afternoon, but lost regular wickets of their own as they failed to bat the home side out of the game. At stumps, Pakistan were 244 ahead on 137-8, still in a strong position but vulnerable to a fourth-innings chase. That was largely down to in-form seamers Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad, who shared four cheap wickets, but there was also a vital double strike from Ben Stokes. Not deemed fit enough to play a full role with the ball due to a nagging quad injury, the allrounder stepped up late in the day to add the sheen to a strong fightback. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs Pakistan stream live cricket match online and on television.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Cricket Match?

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 will start from August 8 (Saturday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 1st Test​, Day 4 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 is being played at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 1st Test?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

