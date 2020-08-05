Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
LIVE | England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 1: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 1: Here you can follow live cricket score and updates of ENG vs PAK live match and ball by ball commentary from Old Trafford, Manchester.

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2020 13:34 IST
Live England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan live cricket match and updates from Manchester. After beating West Indies 2-1 in the three-match series, England will now clash against Pakistan in the World Test Championship. Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali said that the players are raring to go after their long break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan take on England in a three-match Test series starting on Wednesday. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series and the team has been in the country since late June. Pakistan have been living that normal for five weeks already in preparation for its own three-test series against England starting on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Pakistan are expected to give England stiffer opposition. The fast bowling matches up with the West Indies’, the spin options are of higher quality, and the batting has more depth.

