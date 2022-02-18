LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Match Updates Scorecard Live Streaming Melbourne Feb 18

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian captain Aaron Finch and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka pose with the T20I series trophy.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20, Live Cricket Score Match Updates, Melbourne Feb 18

Toss: Australia opt to bowl

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Australia Playing XI: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch(c), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The AUS vs SL 4th T20I will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website.