  SC directs UP govt to refund crores of rupees recovered from anti-CAA protestors in view of proceedings initiated in 2019.
  PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan to hold virtual summit today
LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Match Updates Scorecard Live Streaming Melbourne Feb 18

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20: Get the Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest Updates, Full Match Scorecard, Results, Highlights and Latest News as Australia take on Sri Lanka in the 4th T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: February 18, 2022 13:30 IST
Finch
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Australian captain Aaron Finch and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka pose with the T20I series trophy. 

LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20, Live Cricket Score Match Updates, Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming, Melbourne Feb 18

 

Toss: Australia opt to bowl

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Australia Playing XI: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch(c), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The AUS vs SL 4th T20I will be broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website.

