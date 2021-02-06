Live Streaming India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 1st Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 1st Test (IND vs ENG Chennai Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, india vs england streaming hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming test match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online. LIVE BLOG

England captain Joe Root scores third consecutive Test ton to put the touring party in a commanding position on Day 1 of the opening Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Root became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test. The skipper put up a 200-run stand with opener Dom Sibley, keeping the Indian bowling unit at bay. After batting first, England openers Sibley and Rory Burns notched up a half-century stand before Ravi Ashwin dismissed the latter. Jasprit Bumrah, just two overs later, dismissed Dan Lawrence on a duck to steer India back into the game. However, Root and Sibley stuck in the middle and ensured that England did not lose a wicket. Sibley, however, was trapped by Bumrah as umpires called stumps with the fall of that wicket.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test Live Online Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 1st Test Day 2 start?

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 2?

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 will take place on February 6. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 2 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st Test?

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE IND vs ENG 2021 Scorecard, India vs England Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 202