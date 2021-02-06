Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test, Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. England made a dominant start on the opening day of the first Test, thanks to a brilliant century from captain Joe Root , as well as a gritty 89-run knock from opener Dom Sibley. Root remained unbeaten on 1280 at the end of the day, while Sibley's dismissal in the final over called the end of play on Day 1. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets including that of Sibley, while Ravichandran Ashwin took the opening wicket of the game, dismissing Rory Burns. Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates and Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st Test Day 2. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Skipper Joe Root won the battle of attrition against Indian spinners with a classy century in his 100th Test as England reached a comfortable 263 for three at stumps on the opening day of the first match here on Friday. A modern-day great, Root (128 batting, 197 balls) showed his mastery over slow bowlers during his 20th hundred and third in as many Tests, becoming the ninth player in the history of the game to score a ton on his 100th appearance. FULL PREVIEW