LIVE AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3, Latest scores & Updates: Can West Indies reduce their trail and take lead?

LIVE AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3, Latest scores & Updates: Can West Indies reduce their trail and take lead? LIVE AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3, Latest scores & Updates: It is the third day of the pink ball Test match. The Aussies are certainly in the drivers seat. Can the West Indies team overcome the Australian challenge?