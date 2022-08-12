Laal Singh Chaddha: Ex-England spinner miffed with the movie, calls for boycott | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ex-English cricketer calls for boycott of the movie

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan's official adaption of the 1994 American comedy-drama film Forrest Gump was released on August 11, 2022. The much-anticipated film which is a remake of the Hollywood classic had garnered many eyeballs and had huge expectations to meet. The effect of Forrest Gump is such, that it went on to claim Six Academy Awards. Aamir Khan has invested a lot of time in this project and he has admitted to the fact that acquiring the rights to this movie was a huge hassle. Eyeing the money-minting window of the long weekend, Aamir's film opened to a mixed set of responses. Criticism is rife, especially from the people who've had the chance to watch the original starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.

To Mr. Khan's dismay, even before its release, the movie has been in news, and unfortunately not for any good reason. Aamir who is returning to the 70 mm silver screen after four years has been facing heavy criticism. Certain sections of society have been extremely vocal and are constantly asking the audience to boycott this film. Aamir's character Laal, who also happens to be the male protagonist belongs to the Sikh Community.

To avoid any kind of religious or communal unrest, Aamir Khan Productions screened the movie for Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) earlier this month. The SGPC approved the movie and suggested no major change. In a fresh set of controversy now, ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar, who also hails from the Sikh community has bashed the movie left right, and center. Panesar who is known for not mincing his words has put out a couple of tweets explaining how he finds the movie extremely disgraceful.

Looking at Panesar's tweets, it is easily understood that the cricketer ain't a huge fan of the classic Forrest Gump too. Monty Panesar has labeled the movie as disrespectful and disgraceful and has called for a boycott. With voices of boycott growing louder, the fate of Laal Singh Chadha still hangs in balance and it will interesting to see how the film braves this storm.

