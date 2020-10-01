IPL 2020: KXIP send MI to bat after winning toss; Gowtham comes in for Murugan Ashwin

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photos of KXIP skipper KL Rahul (left) and MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

The trend of bowling first continues as Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul sends Mumbai Indians to bat after winning toss. Rahul revealed they made one change in the line-up as S Gowtham came in for Murugan Ashwin for the match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. MI skipper Rohit Sharma makes no changes in the line-up.

After winning the toss, the KXIP captain said: "We're going to bowl first. It is a new strip, looks really good and should play well for 40 overs. Hopefully there is a bit of movement first up. Gowtham comes in place of M Ashwin, that's the only change."

On the other hand, MI skipper Shama said he is happy to lose the toss as he would have opted to bat first on this track as it looks good to bat on.

"We would have batted first. We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance. The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team," he said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

