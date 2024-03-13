Kuldeep Yadav makes big gains in ICC all-rounders rankings, rises in bowlers' chart too

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav.

On the back of some splendid performances in the India vs England Test series, Kuldeep Yadav is among the key Indian players rising in the ICC rankings. The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released its weekly update of rankings, where several Indian stars reaped rewards for the 4-1 series win over England.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was a vital cog for the team in the four Tests he played, has jumped several places in both - all-rounders' rankings as well as in the bowlers' chart. Kuldeep has jumped 15 places in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings and now stands on 16th. he is the 4th Indian in the top 20 in the list which is now led by Ravichandran Ashwin, who took the top spot from Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has also scaled 17 spots in the all-rounders' chart to rise to the 36th position. In the process, he has also gone past Shardul Thakur, who is ranked 38th in the all-rounders' list.

Kuldeep had a sensational series against England. He did not play the first Test but was part of the rest four games for the hosts. He took a total of 19 wickets from four games and was the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the series. Kuldeep took a five-for and a four-wicket-haul in the final two Tests in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

With the bat, he made some crucial contributions while was also promoted up the order for the role of the nightwatchman. He scored 97 runs in the six innings he batted. The Southpaw had crucial partnerships in challenging times - a 77-run stand with Dhruv Jurel in the second innings of the 4th Test and then a 49-run association with Jasprit Bumrah in India's only innings in the Dharamsala Test.

In the Ranchi Test, Kuldeep made 28 and partnered with Jurel when India were 177/7 in reply to England's 353. In the Dharamsala Test, the Southpaw made 30 and added to India's lead alongside Jasprit Bumrah after a few wickets fell in succession. The two led India to 477.