IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Dushmantha Chameera for Gus Atkinson

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Chameera comes in for England speedster Gus Atkinson for a reserve price of Rs. 50 lakh.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," IPL wrote in a media advisory.

"Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh. The Sri Lankan speedster, who is known for his pace, and can trouble the batters with his swing and seam movements, was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 IPL seasons, respectively. He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches," the advisory added.

More to follow...