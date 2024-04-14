Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at home
Live now

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at home

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams lost their previous match coming into this contest and look to return to winning ways. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2024 13:40 IST
KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 live
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at home

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens as they look to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. KKR were one of the two unbeaten teams along with Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season but lost their fourth game to CSK. They now look to bounce back from that setback.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants won three out of three after losing their opener but lost their fifth game to Delhi Capitals recently. LSG are placed in the top four and are looking to stay there bag two crucial points at KKR's home, which can be termed as their home too. Follow for all the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 14, 2024 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Kolkata - LSG's home or KKR's home?

    Eden Gardens, Kolkata - whose home shall we call it? Obviously KKR's home. But there is another facet to it. LSG owners have their headquarters six kilometres away from the Eden Gardens. The owners have stakes in Kolkata's Mohun Bagan. LSG sport Mohun Bagan's maroon colour for this clash. They get support here. So it is also LSG's home away from it. Back to basics now.

    KKR and LSG are looking to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in the previous game. The Super Giants' top order was blown away but was rescued by Ayush Abdoni and Arshad Khan. But it was not enough against DC. Meanwhile, KKR suffered their opening defeat to CSK in Chennai on a track that suited the spinners finally. Who will take the win today? Let's see

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement