KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at home

Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens as they look to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. KKR were one of the two unbeaten teams along with Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season but lost their fourth game to CSK. They now look to bounce back from that setback.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants won three out of three after losing their opener but lost their fifth game to Delhi Capitals recently. LSG are placed in the top four and are looking to stay there bag two crucial points at KKR's home, which can be termed as their home too. Follow for all the latest updates.

Match Scorecard