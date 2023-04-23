KKR vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face Chennai Super Kings at their home ground Kolkata, on Sunday. Both teams will want to win the high-voltage 33rd match of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

​Pitch Report - KKR vs CSK

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 155. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Eden Gardens generally suits the batters. The boundary size is not too big. Pacers can get help in the start while spinners can get help later.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 12 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 7 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to bowl first.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 155

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 162/4 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Full Squads -

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

