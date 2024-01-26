Khan brothers rule the roost! Sarfaraz, Musheer slam tons for India A, U19 respectively on memorable day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ICC X Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan, the brothers had a memorable day in their respective games

It was a remarkable day for the Khan brothers - Sarfaraz and Musheer - miles apart, as they continued to excel at cricket in their respective levels. Sarfaraz Khan, who would have felt hard done with continued omission just refuses to give up as the Mumbai batter smashed another first-class century in the India A vs England Lions match in Ahmedabad. Sarfaraz, who was coming off scores of 96 and 55 in the last couple of games, went big and how as he ended up scoring 161 off just 160 deliveries as India A took a humongous 337-run lead against the England Lions.

Devdutt Padikkal laid the platform with a century before Sarfaraz with a mindblowing knock and Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar with fifties continued as England Lions bowlers toiled hard for the whole day before bowling out India A for 489.

On the other hand, Musheer, who had a brilliant day with the ball against Bangladesh in the first game came out all guns blazing with the bat against Ireland in India's second game. Coming in at No 3, Musheer slammed a magnificent century as he stitched a 156-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Uday Saharan to help India recover after losing two wickets inside the first 20 overs.

Musheer was unfortunate to get tun out for 118, however, not before smashing none 4s and four 6s and keeping Indian on course of a big total. After which wicketkeeper batter Aravelly Avanish and Sachin Dhas with cameos helped India to get to a massive score of 301 which was eventually too much for the Irish side. Ireland were skittled out for just 100 with pacer Naman Tiwari taking four wickets and left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey taking three wickets yet again as the Indian bowlers were all over the opposition like a rash.