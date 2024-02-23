'Just going off...': Pat Cummins reacts to not leading Australia in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins is playing under Marsh in T20Is

Australia have employed an interesting strategy for the upcoming T20 World Cup. They haven't named Pat Cummins the captain of the team despite the fact that they won the ODI World Cup last year under him. Moreover, Cummins also led Australia to the World Test Championship victory against India in June 2023. Looking at his records in ICC events, the fast bowler should've been appointed the skipper for the upcoming mega event in the shortest format.

Instead, Cummins is playing in Mitchell Marsh's captaincy in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand and will continue to do it in the subsequent World Cup as well. The man himself has reacted to the matter now stating that he is loving not being the captain at the moment as he can just go off the field once the innings ends and comeback to bowl. "I love it [not captaining] Just going off to the boundary and coming in to bowl. I love it," Cummins said after he won the player of the match award for his all-round show in the second T20I against the Kiwis in Auckland.

He scored an unbeaten 28 off 22 balls as Australia crawled to 174 after crossing the 100-run mark in the 8th over of the innings. With the ball too, Cummins did well conceding only 19 runs and picking up a wicket in three overs. Interestingly, Travis Head smashed 45 off 22 balls while Adam Zampa took four wickets for 34 runs and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson also picked up four wickets for 12 runs with the ball. Even then, Cummins got the player of the match and he too was surprised to win it.

"Dunno how I got this, but I'll take it. Yeah, batting wise, some came off the edges and I guess I'll take it. [Why are Australia's bowlers so good?] First of all tonight, the wicket helped, had a little bit in it. Everyone had a good night. [Wicket like the WACA?] That's right, it had a bit sideways," Cummins added.