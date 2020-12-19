Aus vs Ind 1st Test Day 3: Hazlewood and Cummins reach personal milestones amid perfect bowling spells

Image Source : AP Pat Cummins (left) celebrates a fall of Indian wicket with Josh Hazlewood in Adelaide on Saturday.

In a day that Indians will like to forget as quickly as possible, brought a lot of joy and excitement for Australians as they packed the star-filled Indian batting line-up for a farcical 36 on Day 3 of pink-bal Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

The protagonists of the Indian batting carnage were two Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins who didn’t put a foot wrong in the morning session to get the best out of the conditions.

While Cummins did the initial damage to finish with a figure of 4/21, it was Hazlewood, who didn’t allow Indian tailenders to push for a revival by scalping five wickets for just eight runs.

The wicket-taking spree had to result in records for Australian and it turned out to be the case as well.

Hazlewood’s fifer meant he took the required amount of wickets to reach his 200th Test scalp with Hanuma Vihari being the latest one.

The 29-year-old pacer took just 52 Tests to reach the milestone; becoming the 10th fastest Oz bowler to claim 200 Test wickets.

Yesteryear leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett remains the fastest to 200 wickets among Australians, and second overall, back in 1925 at 36 Tests. Pakistan’s Yasir Shah is fastest ever to claim to 200 wickets; reaching the milestone in 33 Tests.

Cummins, on the other hand, took 31 Tests to claim his 150th Test wicket; exactly the same number as Oz bowling greats Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill. This also makes him the fifth fastest to reach the mark as Grimmett expectedly remains the fastest at 28 Tests in 1925.