Jasprit Bumrah sets Joe Root up with reverse swing after fiery send-off to Ben Duckett | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah is class apart. The star Indian pacer has a knack for wreaking havoc in the opposition line-up with his fiery pace bowling. Bumrah's brilliance was once again on display on the third day of the India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad.

The Indian speedster Bumrah implemented a brilliant set-up to get rid of England's best batter Joe Root on the third day of the Hyderabad Test. He set up Root with a couple of deliveries outside off before bowling a brilliant reverse swing to remove the English batter for just 2.

The pacer came in for his second spell and got Ben Duckett in the second over before removing Root with a peach of a delivery. He bowled in inswinger first-up and then bowled two deliveries outside off with Root taking a single off the second one. When he came back on strike in the same over, Bumrah bowled a brilliant reverse swing that jagged inside with the shiny side towards the batter to dismiss him LBW. The ball was pitched on the fifth stump, it came back in the air and then more after pitching to catch Root in front on the wickets. He reviewed the call but the ball was hitting the top of the leg stump

Watch Root's wicket

Notably, the speedster removed English opener Duckett with another peach of a delivery that swung back into the left-hander and seamed in too. Bumrah was hit for a couple of fours in the over but had the final laugh. Earlier, Duckett would have been out LBW had India reviewed a decision. However, he finally got his man in the next over.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach