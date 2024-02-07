Jasprit Bumrah achieves career-best Test rating, dethrones compatriot to become world No. 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recorded yet another remarkable feat as he has become the new world No.1 in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings following a match-winning performance in the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah has replaced compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin to claim the zenith after he finished with figures of 9/91. Notably, Bumrah was at the fourth spot before the start of the Vizag Test but his sensational bowling display in the game helped him pip Ashwin as the latter has now slipped to the fourth spot.

Bumrah has aggregated a total of 881 ratings and is thirty rating points ahead of South Africa's seamer Kagiso Rabada (851 ratings) who is second on the list. Ashwin (841 ratings) alongside Ravindra Jadeja (746 ratings) are the two other Indians apart from Bumrah in the top 10 Test bowling rankings.

On the batting front, the former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has consolidated his position at the top. Williamson has accumulated a total of 864 ratings and is head and shoulders above the rest in the top 10 standings.

Arguably, Australia's premier Test batter Steve Smith has climbed one spot and replaced England's Joe Root as the new No. 2 in the ICC Test batting rankings.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's absence from the Test arena has cost him a bit as Australia's opener Usman Khawaja (765 ratings) has moved past him to take up the sixth spot. Virat (760) has now slipped to the seventh spot.

India's double centurion in the Vizag Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has taken a giant leap of 37 spots and now finds himself stationed at the 29th position on the batting ladder.

Jaiswal was the most impressive batter in the second Test of the series and was one of the prime contributors to the team's magnificent comeback in the five-match series.