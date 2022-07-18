Jason Holder is back in Caribbean setup, former West Indies skipper has a lot to offer feels Desmond Haynes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jason Holder has been recalled to the 13 member west Indies ODI squad which will face India

Highlights In January 2019, Holder was ranked as the number 1 Test all-rounder

In August 2019, Cricket West Indies named him as the Test Player of the Year

After suffering a heavy defeat on their home turf against Bangladesh, the West Indies team is now gearing up to take on India in a 3-match ODI series and 5-match T20I series which is a part of their preparations for the 2022 T20I World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Keeping their plans in place and rectifying the old mistakes they committed in the Bangladesh series, the Caribbean selectors have now recalled Jason Holder to a 13-member West Indies squad for the upcoming India series.

Holder was left out by the chief selectors for the Bangladesh series, but the outcome of the recently concluded matches forced them to include some experience on their side. Nicholas Pooran's place as the captain remains intact and Shai Hope is all set to be his deputy in the upcoming India series. The Bangladesh cricket team inflicted a heavy defeat of 3-0 on the home team and they have a lot of issues to address.

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized, and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well. We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad", said chief selector Desmond Haynes.

The three matches will be played on July 22, 24, and 27 at the Queen's Park Oval.

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

